Schwartz Fish Pie Wet Sauce For Fish 300G

Product Description
- A creamy sauce with white wine, parsley and lemon to make a delicious fish pie.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Perfectly complements fish
- Ready in 45 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Double Cream (13%) (from Milk), White Wine (9%), Butter (from Milk), Onion, Modified Starch, Fish Extract (Fish, Flavouring, Salt, Maltodextrin), Sugar, Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 325g (11oz) mixed fish, cubed (salmon, smoked haddock, cod and prawns)
- 375g (13oz) mashed potato
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
- 2. Place the mixed fish in an ovenproof dish, pour over the sauce and top with the mashed potato.
- 3. Cook in the oven for 40-45 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and the potato is golden brown.
- For a little inspiration...
- Perfect with fine green beans and peas. For a delicious golden and crunchy topping, sprinkle grated Cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs over the mashed potatoes before baking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|468kJ
|994kJ
|-
|113kcal
|237kcal
|12%
|Fat
|9.0g
|9.4g
|13%
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|4.8g
|24%
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|19.3g
|7%
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|1.7g
|2%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|0.8g
|17.9g
|36%
|Salt
|0.98g
|1.65g
|27%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019