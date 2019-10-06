By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rosanna Onions 750G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Rosanna Onions 750G
£ 1.00
£1.34/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Pink onions.
  • Sun dried Grown exclusively for Tesco, adds sweetness to salads
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from Packaging.  Peel and slice as required. 

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tasting onions

5 stars

Make any dish super tasty.

These onions always seem to have been harvested an

4 stars

These onions always seem to have been harvested and dried properly, with no slimy layers of skin. They have a delicate flour and I use them for everything from raw in salads to caramelized in a french Onion tart. Please continue with this grower and type, I have not found it in my shop for a few months (May 2019).

superb in curries, hope tesco wont stop selling th

5 stars

superb in curries, hope tesco wont stop selling them

Lovely in pink

5 stars

Sweet and delicious in cooking or raw. Does the same job as the Roscoff onions at half the price.

Awesome taste.Best for Asian cooking

5 stars

Not too sweat or pungent

