Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G
£ 0.95
£0.43/100g
One bar
  • Energy569kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • Soft baked multigrain cereal bars with a sweet strawberry filling, fortified with vitamin B6, calcium and iron.
  • MULTIGRAIN. Gently oven baked with a gooey strawberry centre. Our family run bakers have over 150 years’ experience. Passing down their knowledge and care for five generations, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Strawberry Purée (3.5%), Oatmeal, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Honey, Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Wheat Bran, Oat Flakes, Oat Flour, Egg, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Salt, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Iron, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

222g e (6 x 37g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (37g)
Energy1537kJ / 364kcal569kJ / 135kcal
Fat6.0g2.2g
Saturates2.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate72.3g26.8g
Sugars34.9g12.9g
Fibre2.4g0.9g
Protein3.9g1.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Vitamin B61.1mg (79%NRV)0.4mg (29%NRV)
Calcium560.0mg (70%NRV)207.2mg (26%NRV)
Iron7.0mg (50%NRV)2.6mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

dry, not a good nutri grain copy

2 stars

got these instead of nutri grain which i love to save a few pennies, stick to the branded stuff :( these were very dry and taste strange... not a fan

so much better than branded

5 stars

others i have tried taste like stale biscuits these are completely different filling isnt too sweet good on the go snack , also yummy with custard

Not for me

2 stars

I was looking forward to trying these but what a let down sorry Tesco but these bars are far too sweet and have an almost chemical taste.

Great anytime go-to.

5 stars

These are great for a breakfast on the run or a tasty snack at any time. Much more filling than a chocolate biscuit, and healthier too.

