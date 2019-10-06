Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G

dry, not a good nutri grain copy
got these instead of nutri grain which i love to save a few pennies, stick to the branded stuff :( these were very dry and taste strange... not a fan
so much better than branded
others i have tried taste like stale biscuits these are completely different filling isnt too sweet good on the go snack , also yummy with custard
Not for me
I was looking forward to trying these but what a let down sorry Tesco but these bars are far too sweet and have an almost chemical taste.
Great anytime go-to.
These are great for a breakfast on the run or a tasty snack at any time. Much more filling than a chocolate biscuit, and healthier too.