Whitworths Crystalised Ginger 175G
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1469kJ
Product Description
- Crystallised Stem Ginger
- Chopped and ready to use, our Crystallised Fiery Ginger is perfect for adding a crunchy kick to cakes, buns or cookies.
- Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer.
- Add a devilish kick to any recipe
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Ginger (55%), Sugar, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. For best before date see base of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irtlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irtlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1469kJ
|441kJ
|-
|346kcal
|104kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|84.8g
|25.4g
|of which sugars
|76.8g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Trace
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|-
|-
