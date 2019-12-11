By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Crystalised Ginger 175G

Whitworths Crystalised Ginger 175G
£ 2.00
£11.43/kg

100g contains
  • Energy1469kJ 346kcal
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1469kJ

Product Description

  Crystallised Stem Ginger
  Chopped and ready to use, our Crystallised Fiery Ginger is perfect for adding a crunchy kick to cakes, buns or cookies.
  Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer.
  Add a devilish kick to any recipe
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Ginger (55%), Sugar, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. For best before date see base of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irtlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irtlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1469kJ441kJ
-346kcal104kcal
Fat 0.7g0.2g
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 84.8g25.4g
of which sugars 76.8g23.0g
Fibre 0.3g0.1g
Protein 0.1gTrace
Salt TraceTrace
This pack contains approx. 5 servings--

