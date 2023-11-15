We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Light & Blonde 200Ml

Batiste Dry Shampoo Light & Blonde 200Ml

4.5(555)
£4.85

£2.42/100ml

Batiste Dry Shampoo Light & Blonde 200MlPerfect for use between washesFor light & blonde hair with a hint of colour 200ml capacity Pssst... Did You Know?No time for the salon? A few bursts of Batiste Dry Shampoo and no one will ever know! wink, wink
Blondes rejoice! Specially formulated to instantly refresh your blonde locks, gently removing oil leaving hair looking clean. The no white residue formula, with Chamomile extract, means colour blends seamlessly with hair, helping disguise pesky root regrowth and covering any stray greys! All between washes! What's more?Colour lasts longer and is less messy to use.Our PromiseWon't dry hair outGently removes oilNo white residue
Award Winning No 1 Brand**For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 5th Sept 2020.
RecyclableBatiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Instant Hair RefreshBlends with hair, helps disguise rootsNo White ResidueWith a Hint of Colour
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., C13-15 Alkane, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aqua, Chamomile Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 77492, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides)

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feel Fabulous in 41 Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic2 Section hair and spray towards your roots (from 30cm to be exact)3 Tumble around with your fingertips and add a little head massage to ensure roots are covered4 Brush lightly to remove excess residue. You're ready for the world

