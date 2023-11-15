Batiste Dry Shampoo Light & Blonde 200Ml Perfect for use between washes For light & blonde hair with a hint of colour 200ml capacity Pssst... Did You Know? No time for the salon? A few bursts of Batiste Dry Shampoo and no one will ever know! wink, wink

Blondes rejoice! Specially formulated to instantly refresh your blonde locks, gently removing oil leaving hair looking clean. The no white residue formula, with Chamomile extract, means colour blends seamlessly with hair, helping disguise pesky root regrowth and covering any stray greys! All between washes! What's more? Colour lasts longer and is less messy to use. Our Promise Won't dry hair out Gently removes oil No white residue

Award Winning No 1 Brand* *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 5th Sept 2020.

Recyclable Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Instant Hair Refresh Blends with hair, helps disguise roots No White Residue With a Hint of Colour

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., C13-15 Alkane, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aqua, Chamomile Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 77492, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides)

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage