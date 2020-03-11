Dove Pure & Sensitive Hypoallergenic Beauty Cream Bar 2 X 100G

Why did you change the original ???
I have been using the pure and sensitive bar for years and is amazing. I suffer from bad eczema. You have now added a new formula with Micellar. It is not the same. It smells and feels difference and makes my skin react badly. Bring the original back
No longer sensitive
Since the new micellar water has been added I can no longer use this. Please bring the original back.
Not the same!
I've been using this soap for years, but since you have added the Micellar Technology, it's no longer a sensitive soap for me and brings my face out in a burning rash. Please bring the original one back.
Very impressed, so is my (sensitive) skin
I have very sensitive, allergy-prone skin, hence choosing this perfume-free version. This bar hydrates my skin very well, without leaving a slick of chemicals, like other products do. Skin looks moisturised, no reactions. Will keep using.
Dove pure &sensitive soap bar
I am a woman in her 50s and always had sensitive skin but as I have matured I also have rosacea. I have tried many soaps and washes over the year's and this is by far the best product I have used. It's also great for cleaning make-up brushes
Better than any face wash!
Wow! I spent years trying loads of different face washes but they were either too harsh or too gentle. This Beauty Bar from Dove is the BEST product I've used to cleanse my face. All my spots are going away, yet my skin feels so soft! Amazing!
Sensitive soap bar
Great product !!!! But can we please have this product in shower product bottle.
Perfume in this product
I have been using this soap for a number of years, but recently have noticed that it is no longer un-perfumed. Could you tell me what has changed? I would normally give this product five stars.
Fantastic
I highly recommend Dove sensitive beauty bar. I wear Make up most days, I use this bar to wash my face every night. It works great removing even waterproof makeup. I no longer suffer with spots either. The beauty bar is a reasonable price and lasts!