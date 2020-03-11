By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Pure & Sensitive Hypoallergenic Beauty Cream Bar 2 X 100G

3(9)Write a review
Dove Pure & Sensitive Hypoallergenic Beauty Cream Bar 2 X 100G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

  • For skin that's soft and smooth, turn to the Dove Sensitive Micellar Bar 2x100g. With ¼ moisturising cream.
  • The secret to beautiful skin is moisture, and no other bar hydrates skin better than Dove. That’s because Dove isn’t a soap bar, it’s a Beauty Bar. While ordinary soaps can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove beauty bar has mild cleansers to care for skin as it cleans. With our ¼ moisturising cream, Dove Beauty Bar leaves your face and body feeling soft, smooth, and more radiant than ordinary soap. You can see why we call it a beauty bar.
  • This Dove Pure & Sensitive bar brings you classic Dove cleansers and ¼ moisturising cream in a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic bar that's gentle enough for sensitive skin. The combination of gentle cleansers and moisturising ingredients helps to nourish skin and protect its natural moisture. Dermatologically tested and suitable for daily use, it can be used on your body and hands, and is great as gentle face cleanser.
  • Good sensitive skin care depends on having a cleanser that truly cares for your skin and won't dry it out. Dove Sensitive Micellar Bar gives you truly mild cleansing that leaves sensitive skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • It's not a soap - it's a beauty bar.
  • Washing with regular soap and bathroom soap can cause skin to feel dry, tight and irritated as a result of some cleansing ingredients that strip skin of essential nutrients. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help protect your skin's moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin.
  • For best results:
  • Rub your Dove bar between your hands and spread the rich, creamy lather over your body before rinsing away with warm water and enjoying your soft, smooth, clean skin.
  • Hypoallergenic, fragrance free formula is gentle on sensitive skin
  • 1/4 moisturising cream and mild cleansers help retain skin moisture
  • Dove doesn't dry skin like regular soap can
  • A moisturising bar and bath soap that leaves skin softer, smoother and healthier looking
  • A beauty bar and face bar suitable for everyday use on face, body and hands
  • Dove isn't a soap, it's a beauty bar
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Palmitate, Aqua, Lauric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alumina, CI 77891

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

2 x 2 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Why did you change the original ???

1 stars

I have been using the pure and sensitive bar for years and is amazing. I suffer from bad eczema. You have now added a new formula with Micellar. It is not the same. It smells and feels difference and makes my skin react badly. Bring the original back

No longer sensitive

1 stars

Since the new micellar water has been added I can no longer use this. Please bring the original back.

Not the same!

1 stars

I've been using this soap for years, but since you have added the Micellar Technology, it's no longer a sensitive soap for me and brings my face out in a burning rash. Please bring the original one back.

Very impressed, so is my (sensitive) skin

5 stars

I have very sensitive, allergy-prone skin, hence choosing this perfume-free version. This bar hydrates my skin very well, without leaving a slick of chemicals, like other products do. Skin looks moisturised, no reactions. Will keep using.

Dove pure &sensitive soap bar

5 stars

I am a woman in her 50s and always had sensitive skin but as I have matured I also have rosacea. I have tried many soaps and washes over the year's and this is by far the best product I have used. It's also great for cleaning make-up brushes

Better than any face wash!

5 stars

Wow! I spent years trying loads of different face washes but they were either too harsh or too gentle. This Beauty Bar from Dove is the BEST product I've used to cleanse my face. All my spots are going away, yet my skin feels so soft! Amazing!

Sensitive soap bar

4 stars

Great product !!!! But can we please have this product in shower product bottle.

Perfume in this product

1 stars

I have been using this soap for a number of years, but recently have noticed that it is no longer un-perfumed. Could you tell me what has changed? I would normally give this product five stars.

Fantastic

5 stars

I highly recommend Dove sensitive beauty bar. I wear Make up most days, I use this bar to wash my face every night. It works great removing even waterproof makeup. I no longer suffer with spots either. The beauty bar is a reasonable price and lasts!

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.75
£0.05/each

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 1.25
£0.08/each

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here