By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Innis & Gunn Blood Red Sky 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Innis & Gunn Blood Red Sky 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rum Barrel Red Beer
  • Find out how we put the barrels into the beer at innisandgunn.com
  • Blood Red Sky sets a scene. Warm Caribbean sand, flickering candles, cold beer, and anticipation of the night to come. From this place came the inspiration for this brew. Jamaican rum barrels meet Scottish red beer in an explosion of cool spicy rum notes, vanilla and rich fruit.
  • Barrel aged
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Jamaican rum barrels meet Scottish red beer in an explosion of cool spicy rum notes, vanilla and rich fruit

Alcohol Units

2.24

ABV

6.8% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Shoulder.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Innis & Gunn,
  • 6 Randolph Crescent,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 7TH.

Return to

  • Innis & Gunn,
  • 6 Randolph Crescent,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 7TH.
  • www.innisandgunn.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Innis & Gunn Original 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

King Goblin Ale 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Brewdog Zombie Cake Praline Chocolate Porter 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Theakstons Old Peculier 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here