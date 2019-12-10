Innis & Gunn Blood Red Sky 330Ml
Product Description
- Rum Barrel Red Beer
- Find out how we put the barrels into the beer at innisandgunn.com
- Blood Red Sky sets a scene. Warm Caribbean sand, flickering candles, cold beer, and anticipation of the night to come. From this place came the inspiration for this brew. Jamaican rum barrels meet Scottish red beer in an explosion of cool spicy rum notes, vanilla and rich fruit.
- Barrel aged
- Pack size: 330ml
- Contains Malted Barley
2.24
6.8% vol
Scotland
Beer
Ambient
Best Before, See Shoulder.
Product of Scotland
Bottle. Recyclable
- Innis & Gunn,
- 6 Randolph Crescent,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 7TH.
- www.innisandgunn.com
18 Years
330ml ℮
