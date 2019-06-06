By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ice Cream Wafers 50S

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Ice Cream Wafers 50S
£ 0.55
£0.01/each
2 wafers
  • Energy51kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1715kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • 50 Wafers with sweetener.
  • LIGHT & CRISP Baked thin and delicate to add crispy bite to your favourite ice cream
  • Light & crisp
  • Baked thin and delicate to add crispy bite to your favourite ice cream
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Soya Flour(Soya Flour, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Sweetener (Saccharins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 25 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

50 x Ice Cream Wafers

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1715kJ / 405kcal51kJ / 12kcal
Fat3.8g0.1g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.4g2.4g
Sugars1.1g0.0g
Fibre0.4g0.0g
Protein11.0g0.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes used as a treat

5 stars

Yes used as a treat

