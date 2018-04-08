Sandisk 16Gb Ultra Sd Card

Same reliable SanDisk quality
Have started scanning old family slides and have no problems saving them to the memory card. Plenty of memory space.
Good value
Very pleased with my purchase, used it on my holidays
Reliable brand - great price
Reliable brand. Good performance and specification for digital photography. Great price
Great
I bought this nearly a month ago and it was for my dad he loves it and has his holiday on there
Excellent photos
I purchased these memory cards and am more than satisfied with the quality of the results.price was very good too!
good value for money
perfect gift for my husband who is an avid photographer
Cheap but nice SD card
I bought the SD card a month ago for my Northern Europe trip and it worked very well. Only £7.5 for 16 GB SD card is definitely a good price.
Sandisk SD card
Avery good, reliable and fast SD card at a very good price !
Memory card.
Does what it says on the tin. Im happy. Thank you.
Great Price
I bought these memory cards to use with my dslr camera. They do the job very well, one is permanently in the camera and the other is for back up!