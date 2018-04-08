By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sandisk 16Gb Ultra Sd Card

5(82)Write a review
Sandisk 16Gb Ultra Sd Card
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for compact-to-midrange point-and-shoot cameras and camcorders
  • Class 10 speed rating for recording Full HD videos
  • Waterproof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, and shock-proof
  • - Great choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras
  • - Exceptional video recording performance with UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) and Class 10 rating for Full HD video (1080p)
  • - Fast for better pictures and Full HD video
  • Fast to take better pictures and Full HD videos with your compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards you'll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store 16GB of high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 80MB/s to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards are water-proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof, compatible with SDHC™ and SDXC™ digital devices, and come with a 10-year warranty

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

82 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Same reliable SanDisk quality

5 stars

Have started scanning old family slides and have no problems saving them to the memory card. Plenty of memory space.

Good value

5 stars

Very pleased with my purchase, used it on my holidays

Reliable brand - great price

5 stars

Reliable brand. Good performance and specification for digital photography. Great price

Great

5 stars

I bought this nearly a month ago and it was for my dad he loves it and has his holiday on there

Excellent photos

5 stars

I purchased these memory cards and am more than satisfied with the quality of the results.price was very good too!

good value for money

5 stars

perfect gift for my husband who is an avid photographer

Cheap but nice SD card

5 stars

I bought the SD card a month ago for my Northern Europe trip and it worked very well. Only £7.5 for 16 GB SD card is definitely a good price.

Sandisk SD card

5 stars

Avery good, reliable and fast SD card at a very good price !

Memory card.

5 stars

Does what it says on the tin. Im happy. Thank you.

Great Price

5 stars

I bought these memory cards to use with my dslr camera. They do the job very well, one is permanently in the camera and the other is for back up!

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here