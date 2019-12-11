Dr Oetker Natural Marzipan Ready To Roll 454G
Offer
Product Description
- Ready to Roll Marzipan - No Added Colour
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Use our Dr. Oetker Ready to Roll Marzipan to seal in fruit cakes before adding a layer of fondant icing.
- This natural marzipan is made from a traditional blend of the finest almonds to give it a distinctive taste.
- Cover cakes or used the marzipan to create models and patterns for Easter bakes and Wedding cakes.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect for covering & modelling
- Ready rolled marzipan for easy use
- Unroll over fruit cakes
- Distinctive taste from the finest almonds
- Perfect with regal-ice icing
- No added colour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 454g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Almonds (26%), Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitols), Ethanol
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, wrap any unused marzipan in polythene or foil to prevent it drying out. Do not refrigerate. Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Did You Know?
- Marzipan is easy to mould with and can be coloured with food colouring, so it can be used as an alternative to fondant icing for figures or models.
- Get Baking!
- Knead marzipan until soft and pliable.
- Lightly dust work surface and rolling pin with icing sugar.
- Roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm.
- To cover a cake spread a thin layer of smooth apricot jam on the cake.
- Lift marzipan using rolling pin and drape over cake.
- Smooth the marzipan over the cake from the top to the edges and down the sides.
- Trim away any excess marzipan with a sharp knife.
- For best results allow to dry for 24 hours before covering with Dr. Oetker Soft Fondant Icing.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1815 kJ/432 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|of which saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|of which sugars
|64 g
|Protein
|5.7 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019