By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Zott Monte Chocolate & Hazelnut Pudding 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Zott Monte Chocolate & Hazelnut Pudding 400G
£ 1.68
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk dessert with chocolate and hazelnuts.
  • Contains calcium
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Contains calcium

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (49%), Cream, Sugar, Modified Starch, Low Fat Cocoa Powder (0, 8%), Hazelnut Paste (0, 5%), Chocolate Powder (0, 5%), Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Calcium Citrate, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see stamp.

Name and address

  • Zott,
  • D-86690 Mertingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.monte.com

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 813kJ/ 195 kcal
Fat 13,3g
- of which saturates 8,8g
Carbohydrate 15,9g
- of which sugars 13,7g
Protein 2,8g
Salt 0,13g
Calcium 120mg (15%*)
Vitamin A 120µg (15%*)
*Nutrient Reference Values (NRV)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Morliny Sopocka Pork Slice 100G

£ 1.05
£1.05/100g

Morlinyberlinki Classic Hotdog 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 150G

£ 1.10
£7.34/kg

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here