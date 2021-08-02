Drambuie Scotch Whisky Liqueur 50Cl

Delicious
Have this for special occasions lovely
An absolute treat
I treated my friends to some after dinner Drambuie drinks and they went down really well. It’s delicious rich, honey flavours worked really well when served with coffee as well as in the classic Rusty Nail cocktail. An absolute treat. This review was collected as part of a promotion.
Great drink to have at the end of dinner party
As finally we can get together with friends and family I decided to have a dinner party over the weekend. Must admit, it's been ages since I had big group of people around and was a bit out of practice. This time around I decided to try something different and serve liqueurs at the end of the meal after a dessert. Drambuie was a good choice. I remember trying it few years back and it tasted sweet, honeyed and very easy drinkable. Many of my friends never had it before and really liked! I will definitely buy it again for a dinner party or to have on my own at the end of the evening
You have reduced the volume to 50cl and are charging moor than Sainsbury’s for a 70cl not value for money.
Sweet
A DRAMBUIE Customer
Nice and sweet, teamed with Dr. Pepper went down so smooth. Would really recommend if you want a change. Went and bought a bottle the next day! had everyone round for a taste and everyone absolutely loved it.
Great taste
A DRAMBUIE Customer
This whisky has a very smooth taste drink it straight over ice highly recommended to all. A reasonable price to enjoy on a regular basis and to share with friends All in all a well balanced whisky to be enjoyed on any occasion.
Really Nice
A DRAMBUIE Customer
This is a really nice little tipple. Smooth flavour and perfect for an after dinner or end of the evening sip. Definitely tastes better chilled (I reccomend stones, as ice waters it down). Would make a really nice gift to any whisky lover.
Good mixer
A DRAMBUIE Customer
Drambuie and orange, dash of ice, well rather a lot of ice, great cocktail mixer and not too strong for me as bit of a lightweight, tasted great. On trying it straight, I will leave it to the big boys. Glad I've tried it and may even buy it again
Great taste
A DRAMBUIE Customer
Couldn't leave a review earlier, because I only tried it a few days ago :) Really good and aromatic smell, quite strong as a liqueur and it is surprisingly rich in taste. Nice golden colour. Cute little sample bottle. Really enjoyed.
First time trying and I love it.
A DRAMBUIE Customer
Never have I ever fancied trying Drambuie, but I really have been missing out. I first tried it near over ice and found it sweet and warming. I then tried mixing it in a cocktail with Scotch, the rusty nail is certainly a drink I will be revisiting.