We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Drambuie Scotch Whisky Liqueur 50Cl

4.7(101)Write a review
image 1 of Drambuie Scotch Whisky Liqueur 50Cl

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Drambuie Scotch Whisky Liqueur 50Cl
  • Discover more at www.drambuie.com
  • For more information visit www.williamgrant.com
  • In 1745 Bonnie Prince Charlie landed on the West Coast of Scotland. Driven by fiery ambition, he was intent on reclaiming the throne of his ancestors, rallying many to his cause. By way of thanks he gifted them the only possession he had left, the recipe to his personal elixir. They called it Drambuie, after the Gaelic'An Dram Buidheach' which means The Drink That Satisfies
  • A Unique Blend of Aged Scotch Whisky Heather Honey Herbs & Spices
  • Kosher Parev - Manchester Beth Din
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced & bottled in Mainland Scotland

Name and address

  • The Drambuie Liqueur Company Ltd.,
  • ML4 3AN,
  • Scotland.
  • EU: William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,
  • Tullamore,

Return to

  • The Drambuie Liqueur Company Ltd.,
  • ML4 3AN,
  • Scotland.
  • EU: William Grant & Sons Global Brands Ltd,
  • Ballard & Clonminch,
  • Tullamore,
  • Co. Offaly,
  • R35 E027,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

50cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml25ml
Energy365kcal/1529kJ91kcal/382kJ
View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

101 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Have this for special occasions lovely

An absolute treat

5 stars

I treated my friends to some after dinner Drambuie drinks and they went down really well. It’s delicious rich, honey flavours worked really well when served with coffee as well as in the classic Rusty Nail cocktail. An absolute treat. This review was collected as part of a promotion.

Great drink to have at the end of dinner party

5 stars

As finally we can get together with friends and family I decided to have a dinner party over the weekend. Must admit, it's been ages since I had big group of people around and was a bit out of practice. This time around I decided to try something different and serve liqueurs at the end of the meal after a dessert. Drambuie was a good choice. I remember trying it few years back and it tasted sweet, honeyed and very easy drinkable. Many of my friends never had it before and really liked! I will definitely buy it again for a dinner party or to have on my own at the end of the evening

You have reduced the volume to 50cl and are chargi

1 stars

You have reduced the volume to 50cl and are charging moor than Sainsbury’s for a 70cl not value for money.

Sweet

3 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

Nice and sweet, teamed with Dr. Pepper went down so smooth. Would really recommend if you want a change. Went and bought a bottle the next day! had everyone round for a taste and everyone absolutely loved it.

Great taste

5 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

This whisky has a very smooth taste drink it straight over ice highly recommended to all. A reasonable price to enjoy on a regular basis and to share with friends All in all a well balanced whisky to be enjoyed on any occasion.

Really Nice

4 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

This is a really nice little tipple. Smooth flavour and perfect for an after dinner or end of the evening sip. Definitely tastes better chilled (I reccomend stones, as ice waters it down). Would make a really nice gift to any whisky lover.

Good mixer

4 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

Drambuie and orange, dash of ice, well rather a lot of ice, great cocktail mixer and not too strong for me as bit of a lightweight, tasted great. On trying it straight, I will leave it to the big boys. Glad I've tried it and may even buy it again

Great taste

5 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

Couldn't leave a review earlier, because I only tried it a few days ago :) Really good and aromatic smell, quite strong as a liqueur and it is surprisingly rich in taste. Nice golden colour. Cute little sample bottle. Really enjoyed.

First time trying and I love it.

5 stars

A DRAMBUIE Customer

Never have I ever fancied trying Drambuie, but I really have been missing out. I first tried it near over ice and found it sweet and warming. I then tried mixing it in a cocktail with Scotch, the rusty nail is certainly a drink I will be revisiting.

1-10 of 101 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here