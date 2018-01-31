By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Epson Pen T1626 Multipack Printer Ink
  • Black & colour
  • 1 x 5.4 ml Black, 1 x 3.1 ml Cyan, 1 x 3.1 ml Yellow, 1 x 3.1 ml Magenta
  • Convenient, cost-saving multipack
  • Replenish your Epson printer's ink levels with this T1626 multi colour ink cartridge. The T1626 cartridge is compatible with the following Epson models, WF-2010W, WF-2510WF, WF-2520NF, WF-2530WF, WF-2540WF.
  • Epson 16 Series 'Pen and Crossword' multipack

Long lasting

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago, the products was great and long lasting.

buy XL!

3 stars

Doesn't last very long would buy xl next time! Otherwise fine just don't expect much

Great value

5 stars

I searched everywhere for the best deal on these printer ink cartridges and the best deal was with Tesco - coupled with ease of pick up at local store it was a very easy decision to buy here

Epson ink

3 stars

I bought this a while back is ok but shame printer ink is expensive but it does what you need it to do

Great Calue

5 stars

Three for the price of 2 great value - cheapest on the market

Easy peasy

5 stars

I buy these for the printer we have. They are easy and clean to install and seem to last a long time. I find the black runs out quicker than the other colours and so Tesco should stick the single black cartridge too which I currently buy elsewhere. Price wise quite expensive

Great value

5 stars

Brought these for my new printer and they are great value i was spending more on the previous printers ink ao this is brilliant for me and i get loads of printing done and hardly use any ink :)

