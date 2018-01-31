Epson Pen T1626 Multipack Printer Ink

Long lasting
I bought this a couple of weeks ago, the products was great and long lasting.
buy XL!
Doesn't last very long would buy xl next time! Otherwise fine just don't expect much
Great value
I searched everywhere for the best deal on these printer ink cartridges and the best deal was with Tesco - coupled with ease of pick up at local store it was a very easy decision to buy here
Epson ink
I bought this a while back is ok but shame printer ink is expensive but it does what you need it to do
Great Calue
Three for the price of 2 great value - cheapest on the market
Easy peasy
I buy these for the printer we have. They are easy and clean to install and seem to last a long time. I find the black runs out quicker than the other colours and so Tesco should stick the single black cartridge too which I currently buy elsewhere. Price wise quite expensive
Great value
Brought these for my new printer and they are great value i was spending more on the previous printers ink ao this is brilliant for me and i get loads of printing done and hardly use any ink :)