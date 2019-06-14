Cocon Assorted Fruit Jelly Pudding 6 X 80G

Huge single use plastic issue!
My kids like these individual desserts, however, I have a big problem with them. Each pack comes with 6 plastic spoons. Yes...6! Why? Do yoghurts come with spoons? Do treacle puddings come with spoons? Do individual cheesecakes come with spoons? Do people not have their own spoons? There is just no need for these desserts to come with spoons. In an age when Earthlings have realised the error of their ways and want to cut out single use plastic this should be the first thing to go! Please Tesco, please can you speak to the manufacturer and ask them to stop packaging these desserts with plastic spoons? If there is a public outcry and people want them back, then I will eat my hat, but in the meantime, I think it's absolutely the right thing to do. Drop those spoons!