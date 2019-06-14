By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cocon Assorted Fruit Jelly Pudding 6 X 80G

1(1)Write a review
Cocon Assorted Fruit Jelly Pudding 6 X 80G
£ 1.70
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Fruit Flavour Jelly Pudding with Coconut Gel Pieces
  • No preservative
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Nata Decoco (Coconut Gel) (17.3%), Sugar, Fruit Juice Concentrate (5%), Milk Powder, Thickener: Carrageenan, Flavourings (0.2%), Citric Acid, Colour: Tartrazine & Allura Red

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once cup is opened, consume immediately.

Produce of

Product of Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Tartrazine & Allura Red: may have adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Cocon Food Industries Sdn. Bhd.,
  • No 3 Lorong Ayam Didik,
  • Taman Ria Jaya,
  • 08000 Sungai Petani,
  • Kedah,
  • Malaysia.

Distributor address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.
  • Tel./Fax: +44 (0)1276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Net Contents

6 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100g
Energy330 kJ / 78 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate19g
of which sugars17g
Fibre0g
Protein0.4g
Salt0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

Tartrazine & Allura Red: may have adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Huge single use plastic issue!

1 stars

My kids like these individual desserts, however, I have a big problem with them. Each pack comes with 6 plastic spoons. Yes...6! Why? Do yoghurts come with spoons? Do treacle puddings come with spoons? Do individual cheesecakes come with spoons? Do people not have their own spoons? There is just no need for these desserts to come with spoons. In an age when Earthlings have realised the error of their ways and want to cut out single use plastic this should be the first thing to go! Please Tesco, please can you speak to the manufacturer and ask them to stop packaging these desserts with plastic spoons? If there is a public outcry and people want them back, then I will eat my hat, but in the meantime, I think it's absolutely the right thing to do. Drop those spoons!

Usually bought next

Hartley Ready To Eat No Added Sugar Raspberry Jelly 115G

£ 0.55
£0.48/100g

Offer

Hartleys No Added Sugar Ready To Eat Jelly Strawberry 115G

£ 0.55
£0.48/100g

Offer

Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

£ 0.85
£0.85/kg

Hartleys Ready To Eat Jelly Raspberry 125G

£ 0.55
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here