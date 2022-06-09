We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Seabrook Cheese & Onion Sixer 6 Pack

3(7)Write a review
Seabrook Cheese & Onion Sixer 6 Pack
£ 1.35
£0.90/100g

New

Each 25g pack contains:

Energy
532kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Enjoy a 'Brilliant' Day Out
  • Alton Towers Resort
  • 2 For 1 Entry with this Pack
  • This Is Your Voucher
  • Pre-book Online using the unique:
  • 8 digit promo code printed on the back of this pack above barcode at www.seabrookcrisps.com/altontowers
  • Terms and conditions
  • This voucher entitles the holder to one free entry per full paying adult from 20/03/2021 to 31/05/2022 at Alton Towers Theme Park. Only one free entry per entry voucher. The voucher can only be used once and cannot be used with any other promotion or discount, nor with any existing reservation made or ticket booked online, via an App or by phone. Offer is not valid at any secondary ticketed events/hotel events/concerts/Dungeon/Xmas events/Fireworks events at Alton Towers Resort during the promotional period. To redeem this voucher you must pre-book online with the code via www.seabrookcrisps.com/altontowers and following the necessary instructions. The Voucher and Code have no cash value. Sale prohibited. Please plan ahead to avoid disappointment, checking opening times, dates when this promotion is not valid, age/height restrictions etc. Exclusions apply - full terms and conditions, enquiry and attraction details at www.seabrookcrisps.com/altontowers and www.altontowers.com/tandcs
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-191
  • Seabrook Crisps and the Seabrook logo are registered trademarks.
  • Bags of Flavour
  • Made with Pride
  • 75 Years of Brilliant Crisps
  • The Original Crinkle Cut
  • Cooked in sunflower oil
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (30%), Onion Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Acid: Lactic Acid, White Pepper, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice: See ingredients above in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Name and address

  • Calbee Group UK Ltd,
  • Seabrook House,
  • BD8 9AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line: 0800 591114
Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Bag (25g)Per 100g
Energy 532kJ2128kJ
-127kcal510kcal
Fat 7.3g29.1g
of which saturates 0.7g2.8g
Carbohydrate 13.4g53.6g
of which sugars 0.7g2.8g
Protein 1.6g6.4g
Salt 0.3g1.3g
7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent taste and consistently good. Far better

5 stars

Excellent taste and consistently good. Far better than many of the so-called leading brands.

These have went up 35%

1 stars

These have went up 35%

Why is this still out of stock? I have to go to M

5 stars

Why is this still out of stock? I have to go to Morrison's to buy these, they have been out of stock with you for weeks now.

The crisps tasted like plain crisps not cheese and

1 stars

The crisps tasted like plain crisps not cheese and onion crisps.

tasteless.

3 stars

didn't taste any cheese or onion may as well have bought plain.Only purchased as my usual was not available.

Awful Crisps

1 stars

I purchased Seabrook's because my usual crisps (Walkers) were largely unavailable. There's no taste of cheese & onion with these crisps only a very unpleasant 'peppery' taste. First time I've had these crisps and it will be my last.

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty

