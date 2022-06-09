Seabrook Cheese & Onion Sixer 6 Pack

Excellent taste and consistently good. Far better
These have went up 35%
Why is this still out of stock? I have to go to M
The crisps tasted like plain crisps not cheese and
tasteless.
didn't taste any cheese or onion may as well have bought plain.Only purchased as my usual was not available.
Awful Crisps
I purchased Seabrook's because my usual crisps (Walkers) were largely unavailable. There's no taste of cheese & onion with these crisps only a very unpleasant 'peppery' taste. First time I've had these crisps and it will be my last.
very tasty
