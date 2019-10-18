By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deglet Dates 450G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Deglet Dates 450G
£ 3.30
£7.34/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy365kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Dried stoned dates.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Specially selected for their rich sweetness
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Dates, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1215kJ / 287kcal365kJ / 86kcal
Fat0.3g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.6g19.4g
Sugars60.2g18.1g
Fibre9.0g2.7g
Protein2.0g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Awesome

5 stars

I love these bad boys, great for energy and the best part is that they are seedless.

tasty

5 stars

Bought as a sweet treat instead of biscuits, they are sweet and juicy.

