Pamapol Gulasz Wieprzowo Wolowy 500G

Pamapol Gulasz Wieprzowo Wolowy 500G
£ 1.99
£3.98/kg

Product Description

  • Pork Goulash.
  • Sterilized canned food.
  • Mechanically separated meat
  • 20 years of experience
  • No MSG added
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pork 45%, Onion, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Modified Starch, Celery, Parsley, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Dried Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Onion, Parsnip, Onion, Leek, Garlic, Celery Leaves, Parsley Tops, Pepper, Tomato), Spices 0.3% (Sweet Paprika, Garlic, Black Pepper, Herbal Pepper), Caramelised Sugar, Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Pork Fat, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • The manufacturer uses also the following: Gluten, Soya, Milk with Lactose, Celery, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulphur Dioxide, Sulphites

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Consumption method: Contents of the package put into the pot, heat it, stirring occasionally. Serve hot with bread, potatoes or other additives.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.pamapol.pl

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 353 kJ/84 kcal
Fat 3,2 g
Including Saturated Fatty Acids1,2 g
Carbohydrate 6,5 g
Of which Sugars 3,2 g
Protein 8,0 g
Salt 0,7 g

