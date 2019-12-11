Jutrzenka Bebe Herbatniki 16G

Product Description
- Biscuits BeBe.
- Pack size: 16g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils: Rapeseed, Coconut and Palm Fat - in varying proportions, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Eggs
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.
Name and address
- Colian sp. z o .o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland
Return to
- www.colian.pl
Net Contents
16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product
|Energy
|1830 kJ / 438 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|- of which saturates
|7,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|76 g
|- of which sugars
|24 g
|Protein
|6,6 g
|Salt
|0,82 g
