Jutrzenka Bebe Herbatniki 16G

£ 0.20
£0.13/10g

Product Description

  • Biscuits BeBe.
  • Pack size: 16g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils: Rapeseed, Coconut and Palm Fat - in varying proportions, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Eggs

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o .o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland

Return to

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy 1830 kJ / 438 kcal
Fat 11 g
- of which saturates 7,9 g
Carbohydrate 76 g
- of which sugars 24 g
Protein 6,6 g
Salt 0,82 g

