Sharpie Perm Marker Gold/ Slvr/Bronze 3 Pack

Sharpie Perm Marker Gold/ Slvr/Bronze 3 Pack
£ 5.00
£1.67/each

Product Description

  • 3 Assorted Metallic Fine Point Permanent Markers
  • Gel ink
  • Set of 3
  • Felt tip nib
  • Marks on most surfaces*
  • *Solid surface under normal conditions
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236
  • Great for dark surfaces
  • Opaque metallic permanent ink
  • Fade and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Sharpie metallic on dark surfaces

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Consumer Service: www.sharpie.com
  • We would love to hear from you (+44) 2030276892

Net Contents

3 x Fine Markers

