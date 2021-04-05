Seabrook Sea Salt Sixer 6 Pack

nice crisps
Nice tasting and good value.
These are crispy, nice tasting crisps and good value with it. Get them ordered when you see them because they frequently go in and out of stock.
Restored my faith in the humble crisp..
Crisps, as they used to taste. Bought these after being recommended by others, as I was a little disillusioned by most of the current ones on sale. Beautiful!, shall buy more.
best crisps out there
FANTASTIC
these crisps are really great and taste so good I do hope you will be getting them in for Christmas