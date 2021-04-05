We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Seabrook Sea Salt Sixer 6 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.99
£0.55/100g

Each 25g pack contains:
  • Energy539kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ

Product Description

  • Sea Salted Potato Crisps
  • Alton Towers Resort
  • 2 for 1 Entry with this Pack
  • This is your voucher please bring with you on day of visit or pre-book online using the unique: 8 digit promo code printed on the inside of this pack at www.seabrookcrisps.com/altontowers
  • Terms and conditions
  • This voucher offers the holder one Free Entry Per Full Paying Adult from 21.03.2020 until 31.05.2021 at Alton Towers Theme Park. Only one free adult per entry voucher. The voucher can only be used once and cannot be used with any other promotion or discount, nor with any existing reservation made or ticket booked online, via an App or by phone. Offer is not valid at any secondary ticketed events/hotel events/concerts/Dungeons/Xmas events/Fireworks events at Alton Towers Resort during the promotional period. This voucher can be used if presented in person at Alton Towers Theme Park or book in advance using the online code. The Voucher and Code have no cash value. Please plan ahead to avoid disappointment, checking opening times, dates when this promotion is not valid, age/height restrictions etc. Exclusions apply - full terms and conditions and attraction details at www.seabrookcrisps.com/altontowers and www.altontowers.com/tandcs
  • Special promotional packs only.
  • Visit us online: www.seabrookcrisps.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-191
  • Seabrook Crisps and the Seabrook logo are registered trademarks.
  • Bags of flavour
  • 75 years of brilliant crisps
  • The original crinkle cut
  • Cooked in sunflower oil
  • Made with pride
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (30%), Sea Salt

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Name and address

  • Calbee Group UK Ltd,
  • Seabrook House,
  • BD8 9AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line: 0800 591114
  • Calbee Group UK Ltd,
  • Seabrook House,
  • BD8 9AJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Bag (25g)Per 100g
Energy 539kJ2155kJ
-129kcal516kcal
Fat 7.6g30.4g
of which saturates 0.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate 13.2g52.6g
of which sugars 0.1g0.2g
Protein 1.5g5.9g
Salt 0.3g1.3g

nice crisps

5 stars

nice crisps

Nice tasting and good value.

4 stars

These are crispy, nice tasting crisps and good value with it. Get them ordered when you see them because they frequently go in and out of stock.

Restored my faith in the humble crisp..

5 stars

Crisps, as they used to taste. Bought these after being recommended by others, as I was a little disillusioned by most of the current ones on sale. Beautiful!, shall buy more.

best crisps out there

5 stars

best crisps out there

FANTASTIC

5 stars

these crisps are really great and taste so good I do hope you will be getting them in for Christmas

