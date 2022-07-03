Seabrook Prawn Prawn Cocktail Sixer 6 Pack

Good quality for the price. Have a goog flavour th
Good quality for the price. Have a goog flavour the best makes I have had. Will keep buying them
Absolutely delicious crisps
Absolutely delicious! A few too many discoloured ones but apart from that - mm mmm. Terrific flavour and so morish. Please Tesco get some more flavours in, especially the lamb and mint.
Bags of crumbs.
You'll be lucky if you get 2 whole crisps in a packet. Terrible quality.
great flavour
really nice crisps
