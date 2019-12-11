K.A. Still Pineapple Drink 1 Litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Still Pineapple Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Visit us at kadrinks.com or follow us on Twitter @kadrinks
- KA wouldn't be complete without this tropical flavour. Deliciously tangy and sweet, KA Pineapple will take you straight to the beach.
- Ever since Kenny Abbot brought the first authentic Caribbean flavours to the UK, KA has been a integral part of urban life. KA continues to be a part of the community supporting the urban music scene and up and coming talent.
- KA - The Kool Taste of the Caribbean
- Still Pineapple Juice Drink
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Before Use
- Drink Kool
Number of uses
Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Name and address
Return to
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|82kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
