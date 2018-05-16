By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Fat Edam Cheese 310G

Tesco Medium Fat Edam Cheese 310G
£ 2.25
£7.26/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy396kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 318kcal

Product Description

  • Edam medium fat hard cheese.
  • Made in the Netherlands Prepared the traditional way for a smooth texture and mild flavour.
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Edam Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'best before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Netherlands, using milk from the Netherlands

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1321kJ / 318kcal396kJ / 95kcal
Fat23.7g7.1g
Saturates15.8g4.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g7.8g
Salt2.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.

