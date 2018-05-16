Tesco Medium Fat Edam Cheese 310G

- Energy396kJ 95kcal5%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 318kcal
Product Description
- Edam medium fat hard cheese.
- Made in the Netherlands Prepared the traditional way for a smooth texture and mild flavour.
- Pack size: 310g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Edam Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'best before' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Netherlands, using milk from the Netherlands
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
310g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1321kJ / 318kcal
|396kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|15.8g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|7.8g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019