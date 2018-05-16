We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schar Grissini 150G

Schar Grissini 150G
£2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free grissini breadsticks. Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
  • Get in Touch with Us!
  • go.schaer.com/get-in-touch
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-016-098
  • Totally Recyclable Packaging
  • Every Day is Earth Day
  • Separate your waste according to your local guidelines
  • Plastic - PP5
  • Paper - PAP21
  • Crispy & Tasty
  • 3 Portion Packs
  • Gluten, Lactose and Wheat Free
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Buckwheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine [Vegetable Oils and Fats in varying proportion (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter), Water, Salt, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin; Lemon Juice], Yeast, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Thickener: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Raising Agent: Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Approximately 30x

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA,
  • Warrington,

Return to

  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA,
  • Warrington,
  • (UK).

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 1728 kJ / 408 kcal
Fat 5,7 g
of which saturates 2,3 g
Carbohydrate 85 g
of which sugars 1,5 g
Fibre 1,2 g
Protein 3,8 g
Salt 2,1 g
Approximately 30x
