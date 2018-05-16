Schar Grissini 150G

Product Description
- Gluten and wheat free grissini breadsticks. Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Buckwheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine [Vegetable Oils and Fats in varying proportion (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter), Water, Salt, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin; Lemon Juice], Yeast, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Thickener: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Raising Agent: Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|1728 kJ / 408 kcal
|Fat
|5,7 g
|of which saturates
|2,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|85 g
|of which sugars
|1,5 g
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|Protein
|3,8 g
|Salt
|2,1 g
|-
