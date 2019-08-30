By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Sweet Chilli Sauce 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Half of a can (63g) contains
  • Energy518kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in sweet chilli sauce.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Pepper Flakes, Chilli, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a can (63g) contains
Energy823kJ / 198kcal518kJ / 125kcal
Fat14.0g8.8g
Saturates3.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate4.6g2.9g
Sugars4.6g2.9g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein13.0g8.2g
Salt0.6g0.3g
Omega-33.2g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Husband loves this

4 stars

Slimming World friendly....he says it tastes great

