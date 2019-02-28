Tesco Tuna Sweetcorn Filler 270G

Where is the tuna? very sloppy mainly sweet corn a
Where is the tuna? very sloppy mainly sweet corn and mayo.
Too much mayo, not enough tuna
Horribly sweet. It has sugar added to it. Not a pleasant taste and seemingly unnecessary.
Don't waste your money
Keen to try this as I buy the ready-made sandwiches. It was awful. I ate one mouthful & threw it out. It was nothing but mayonnaise with a few pieces of tuna and a few bits of corn. Nothing like your own sandwiches - why?
Absolutely disgusting slop!
Very wet & sloppy. Drips out of the sandwich. It's more like tuna flavoured mayo with sweetcorn.