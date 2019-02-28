By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuna Sweetcorn Filler 270G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Tuna Sweetcorn Filler 270G
£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tuna and sweetcorn in seasoned mayonnaise.
  • Tuna flakes Made with juicy sweetcorn in a lightly seasoned mayonnaise
  • Tuna flakes
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tuna (Fish) (31%), Sweetcorn (29%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e Retail

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Where is the tuna? very sloppy mainly sweet corn a

2 stars

Where is the tuna? very sloppy mainly sweet corn and mayo.

Too much mayo, not enough tuna

2 stars

Too much mayo, not enough tuna

Horribly sweet. It has sugar added to it. Not a pl

1 stars

Horribly sweet. It has sugar added to it. Not a pleasant taste and seemingly unnecessary.

Don't waste your money

1 stars

Keen to try this as I buy the ready-made sandwiches. It was awful. I ate one mouthful & threw it out. It was nothing but mayonnaise with a few pieces of tuna and a few bits of corn. Nothing like your own sandwiches - why?

Absolutely disgusting slop!

1 stars

Very wet & sloppy. Drips out of the sandwich. It's more like tuna flavoured mayo with sweetcorn.

