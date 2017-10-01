Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket White

beautifully soft
Lovely quality and beautifully soft . Very good product
Lovely blanket!
Lovely quality blanket! Ready for our baby to arrive! Bargain! Would recommend!
Popcorn blanket
Gorgeous,snuggley blanket, well worth the money.. Washed up nicely as well..
Beautifully soft
I brought this for a friends baby, lovely gift she loved it
Baby blanket
Bought two of these blankets for my twin granddaughters my daughter was over the moon with them excellent quality and washed up beautifull
Soft & luxurious
I bought 2 of these for my daughter who is expecting twins. So very pleased with the brightness of the "white" & the quality of these blankets, Amazing value for money
Good value
Very good value and has washed well would buy again
Really soft and cosy
Great price and fantastic quality for the price. My baby is cosy and warm and it's soft enough for my newborn. Great little blanket for the price
Popcorn Pram blankets
I bought 3 of these for my daughter they are really lovely and very soft, so when I heard my daughter in law is expecting a baby I bought 3 more , she loves them.
Really soft
Lovely blanket is really soft and cosy and great value