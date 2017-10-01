By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket White

5(38)Write a review
Fred&Flo Popcorn Blanket White
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our White Popcorn Blanket is gentle on the skin and perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort to your little ones cot or cotbed.

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

38 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

beautifully soft

4 stars

Lovely quality and beautifully soft . Very good product

Lovely blanket!

5 stars

Lovely quality blanket! Ready for our baby to arrive! Bargain! Would recommend!

Popcorn blanket

5 stars

Gorgeous,snuggley blanket, well worth the money.. Washed up nicely as well..

Beautifully soft

5 stars

I brought this for a friends baby, lovely gift she loved it

Baby blanket

5 stars

Bought two of these blankets for my twin granddaughters my daughter was over the moon with them excellent quality and washed up beautifull

Soft & luxurious

5 stars

I bought 2 of these for my daughter who is expecting twins. So very pleased with the brightness of the "white" & the quality of these blankets, Amazing value for money

Good value

5 stars

Very good value and has washed well would buy again

Really soft and cosy

5 stars

Great price and fantastic quality for the price. My baby is cosy and warm and it's soft enough for my newborn. Great little blanket for the price

Popcorn Pram blankets

5 stars

I bought 3 of these for my daughter they are really lovely and very soft, so when I heard my daughter in law is expecting a baby I bought 3 more , she loves them.

Really soft

5 stars

Lovely blanket is really soft and cosy and great value

