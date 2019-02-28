Tesco Seafood Cocktail Sandwich Filler 270G

I dont use it for sandwiches. It's part of a seaf
I dont use it for sandwiches. It's part of a seafood platter or a starter on its own or a lunch snack---Deicious, handy and so good for a lazy foody on her own!!
Watery
I don`t agree with feedback left by others.I found it tasteless and with very few prawns.Will watch feedback to see if anyone agrees with me.
Disgusting slop
Absolute slop almoast all liquid
very tasty
really good, perfect with sprinkle of black pepper and salad.
Fab on jacket potatoes
Love the prawns and sauce, nice flavour
Lovely prawns.
This spread is packed with juicy prawns and other seafood. The sauce is not runny and is perfect for a number of snacks. Filling for a baked potato is delicious.