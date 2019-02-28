By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seafood Cocktail Sandwich Filler 270G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Seafood Cocktail Sandwich Filler 270G
£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

1/5 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy409kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 817kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned mayonnaise with surimi, prawns and tomato sauce.
  • Juicy Prawns Made with seafood sticks and prawns dressed in a Marie Rose sauce
  • Juicy Prawns
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Surimi (27%), Prawn (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Parsley, Mustard Seed, Stabiliser (Pectin), White Pepper.

Surimi contains: Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish), Hake (Fish), Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Lycopene).

Prawn contains: Prawn (Crustacean), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy817kJ / 197kcal409kJ / 98kcal
Fat15.4g7.7g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate9.1g4.6g
Sugars2.9g1.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein5.3g2.6g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I dont use it for sandwiches. It's part of a seaf

5 stars

I dont use it for sandwiches. It's part of a seafood platter or a starter on its own or a lunch snack---Deicious, handy and so good for a lazy foody on her own!!

Watery

1 stars

I don`t agree with feedback left by others.I found it tasteless and with very few prawns.Will watch feedback to see if anyone agrees with me.

Disgusting slop

1 stars

Absolute slop almoast all liquid

very tasty

5 stars

really good, perfect with sprinkle of black pepper and salad.

Fab on jacket potatoes

5 stars

Love the prawns and sauce, nice flavour

Lovely prawns.

5 stars

This spread is packed with juicy prawns and other seafood. The sauce is not runny and is perfect for a number of snacks. Filling for a baked potato is delicious.

Usually bought next

Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here