Natco Luxury Fruit & Nut Mix 750G
Product Description
- Fruit & Nut Mix
- Natco Knows
- Natco's expertise in Asian foods knows no bounds and we would love to share our knowledge with you. If you would like more information on any of our products, helpful hints on how to make the best of Asian foods, or help finding that elusive special ingredient then please visit www.natcofoods.com
- Natco Cares
- The Natco brand is cherished by those who love quality exotic cuisine. Our experts travel to the farthest corners of the world to hand select the finest natural ingredients. We then clean, grade and process our ingredients to exacting quality control standards. Our meticulous care and attention to detail ensures our products reach you in perfect condition and represent the finest of their kind.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Raisins (30%) (Raisins, Glazing Agent: Sunflower Oil), Almonds (30%), Golden Raisins (20%) (Raisins, Sulphur Dioxide, Glazing Agent: Sunflower Oil), Cashew Nuts (10%), Walnuts (10%)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.Use within 6 months of opening. Best Before End: see front of pack
Produce of
Packed in the United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: Small children can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased for a full refund. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the U.K. only.
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +44 (0)1280 825 430
- Fax: +44 (0)1280 825 431
- Email: info@natcofoods.com
- www.natcofoods.com
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1976kJ/476kcal
|Fat
|28.6g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|43.6g
|of which Sugars
|31.5g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Salt
|Trace
Safety information
