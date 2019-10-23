By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 120G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Per 20g Contains
  • Energy398 kJ 95 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ/475 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Caramel Centre (40%)

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate with a gooey caramel centre
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Generous 120g bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

6 Portions per bar

Name and address

  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

Return to

  We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please return product stating where purchased to:
  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  Freephone 0800 818181 during office hours (UK only).
  www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 Chunks (20g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1990 kJ/475 kcal398 kJ/95 kcal8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 23.5g4.7g70g
of which Saturates 13.5g2.7g20g
Carbohydrate 61g12g260g
of which Sugars 47g9.4g90g
Fibre 0.4g0.1g-
Protein 4.9g1g50g
Salt 0.43g0.09g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Perfect for any caramel lover

Perfect for any caramel lover

