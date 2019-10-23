Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Bar 120G

Perfect for any caramel lover
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ/475 kcal
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a cool dry place
6 Portions per bar
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3 Chunks (20g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1990 kJ/475 kcal
|398 kJ/95 kcal
|8400 kJ/2000 kcal
|Fat
|23.5g
|4.7g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|13.5g
|2.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|12g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|47g
|9.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|4.9g
|1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.09g
|6g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
