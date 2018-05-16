Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut Chocolate Bar 120G

- Energy345 kJ 85 kcal4%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.03g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2300 kJ/550 kcal
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts (16%)
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with whole hazelnuts
- Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
- Generous 120g bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family
- Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Roasted Hazelnuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
8 portions per bar
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please return product stating where purchased to:
- Freephone 0800 818181 during office hours (UK only).
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3 Chunks (15g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2300 kJ/550 kcal
|345 kJ/85 kcal
|8400 kJ/2000 kcal
|Fat
|35.5g
|5.3g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|16.5g
|2.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|49.0g
|7.3g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|48.0g
|7.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|8.8g
|1.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.03g
|6g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
