Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Chicken Fillets 2 Pack

2.5(9)Write a review
The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 4.39
£13.70/kg

One typical chicken breast fillet
  • Energy555kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A free range corn fed skinless chicken breast fillets.
  • Our Tesco finest* chicken is reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour.
  • Succulent cuts from British birds, corn fed for a rich, full flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-35 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken breast fillet (125g)
Energy444kJ / 105kcal555kJ / 131kcal
Fat0.6g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.3g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein23.7g29.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mainly Good quality

4 stars

Most have been good quality chicken but one lot had a lot of sinew and inedible bits to chop away

Tough and chewy

2 stars

I find this chicken tough and chewy. Given it is the finest range it is really disappointing and should be more succulent.

Not as good as past few months. Tesco should check

2 stars

Not as good as past few months. Tesco should check with supplier. Will not buy again at this price until improved. Regular shopper at TESCO.

Tough & Tasteless

2 stars

We found this chicken to be tough and tasteless. I thought that as it was from the Finest range and more expensive than the chicken breasts we usually buy it would have been much better quality. Very disappointed and won't be buying it again.

Short shelf life

4 stars

I have shopping delivered every week and normally this is a good option with a long shelf life. Last week the chicken had a shelf life of 2 days. Not good enough Mr Tesco! Had to be returned and an alternative purchased from another supermarket which resulted in a car journey.

Beautiful chicken but watch use by date

5 stars

Beautiful chicken fillets but often come with a really short use by date - so watch out for that!

Do not buy.

1 stars

Worst chicken I have ever had. It was awful.

Not as tasty as previously

2 stars

This used to be good quality but we ate this recently and it had no taste - very disappointing.

Not the finest, very disappointing

2 stars

Tough, tasteless, stringy, expensive, one portion too big, second portion very very small. Really disappointed with this purchase. will not purchase again.

