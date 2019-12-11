By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

J20 Orange & Passion Fruit Cans 6 X 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
J20 Orange & Passion Fruit Cans 6 X 250Ml
£ 3.00
£0.20/100ml
This 250ml pack contains:
  • Energy243kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ/23kcal

Product Description

  • Still Orange and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 20%, Passion Fruit 4%), Orange Fruit from Concentrate (9%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently & serve chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 250ml

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 97kJ/23kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which Sugars 4.7g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Pack contains 6 servings of 250ml-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Lightly Sparkling 6X250ml

£ 2.50
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Coca Cola 10X330ml

£ 4.00
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Shloer Sparkling White Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Shloer Sparkling Red Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here