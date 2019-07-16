By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stainless Steel Travel Mug 0.45L

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Easy grip handle
  • Made from stainless steel, 0.45L capacity
  • Dishwasher safe. H17xW9xD14cm
  • - 0.45L
  • Ideal for hot and cold drinks, the Tesco Stainless steel travel mug lets you enjoy your favourite beverage wherever you go. With a capacity of .45 litres, the travel mug has an easy grip handle and lid that features a slide to close opening for easy drinking.

Disappointed

2 stars

Used twice only, then the bottom began to leak from presumably hole. But you can’t take the bottom off either to try and glue the hole, it only spins. I know it’s very cheap flask but still disappointed

is this BPA free ?

4 stars

I cant find anywhere if it is safe to pour very hot water and hold it for some time. I like to drink my Tea hot

Good travel mug

4 stars

Bought about a month ago, basic but not bad at all. Decent size, lid seals well, handle is a bit of an awkward shape, not tried it in arctic conditions yet...

Not dishwasher safe

2 stars

I purchased these because the website described them as "dishwasher safe", and I wanted travel mugs I could pop in the dishwasher after a day at work. However the packaging clearly states "do not submerge in water, do not put in a dishwasher". Apart from that they look OK. Pretty much the same as the last set of £2.50 travel mugs that I picked up from a petrol filling station. I will be returning them for a refund because I already have travel mugs that I can't put in the dishwasher

Great cup

5 stars

Keeps tea warm,it fits in car & is very cheap price

Not terrible for the price

3 stars

This travel mug keeps its contents nice and hot, but the rim is so thick and deep that it's quite awkward, messy and uncomfortable to drink from. I can't understand why somebody thought it was a good idea to design it that way. Also, some parts aren't very robust - one of the clips that holds the sliding cover in place broke as I was washing it before my first use of the mug. Still, it's a travel mug at a rock bottom price - I guess you get what you pay for.

great value

5 stars

good price very pleased with this item will buy this item again if i need to

