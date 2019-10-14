By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lubella Fluffy Cake Flour 1Kg

4(2)Write a review
Lubella Fluffy Cake Flour 1Kg
£ 0.99
£0.10/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat flour type 450
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • Product contains Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place.Best before: date and batch number see on the side of package.

Name and address

  • Lubella Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • ul. Wrotkowska 1,
  • 20-469 Lublin,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy1494 kJ / 352 kcal
Fat1,1 g
of which saturates0,3 g
Carbohydrate74 g
of which sugars2,3 g
Fibre3,1 g
Protein10 g
Salt0,03 g
Salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good and light flour especial for sponge cake

5 stars

Very good and light flour especial for sponge cake, pancake.

Stick a label on it!

3 stars

Stick a label on it! Not easy or fair to star rate this product as not used it yet; opted middle of the rating. My review is because I saw a recipe asking for cake flour. So I bought it. However, all the instructions for use of this product are in Polish. At least, Tesco, stick a label on it. Or perhaps include information on the online page. Even the suggested cake recipe is in Polish.

