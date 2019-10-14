Lubella Fluffy Cake Flour 1Kg

Very good and light flour especial for sponge cake
Stick a label on it! Not easy or fair to star rate this product as not used it yet; opted middle of the rating. My review is because I saw a recipe asking for cake flour. So I bought it. However, all the instructions for use of this product are in Polish. At least, Tesco, stick a label on it. Or perhaps include information on the online page. Even the suggested cake recipe is in Polish.