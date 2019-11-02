Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Thigh Fillets 430G

Tesco should ONLY sell free range options
The only chicken I will buy from Tesco... but they are NEVER available!! :-(
If (!) available - they are good..
These were so much better than the ‚normal‘ ones, much less fat to cut off. I really liked them. But now they are not available anymore. One nice product after the other is vanishing from the shelves. I stopped buying meat from Tesco, as I was so often disappointed by the quality. Luckily we have now a really good butcher in town again. Unfortunately, he isn’t selling thighs. If it wouldn’t be for the normal household products, I think I would give up my subscription. I buy meet from the butcher, fish from the fish lady coming to my door once a week and fruit and vegetables from M&S. in the end it isn’t more expensive as the quality is better and so there is less waste..
Ethical and tasty
Never in stock online
We love these. Problem is they are NEVER in stock online however pls 18th can be found in store????
Very fatty throughout
Very fatty throughout & large lumps of fat on outside of each thigh. Had to throw most of it away.