By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Thigh Fillets 430G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Thigh Fillets 430G
£ 4.26
£9.91/kg
2 typical chicken thigh fillets
  • Energy990kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A free range corn fed boneless and skinless chicken thigh fillets.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Our Tesco finest* chicken is reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour.
  • Succulent cuts from British birds, corn fed for a rich, full flavour
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Fresh Class A
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Succulent cuts from British birds, corn fed for a rich, full flavour
  • 100% British chicken
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil in a pre-heated pan over a medium/high heat for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com/finest
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical chicken thigh fillets (143g)
Energy693kJ / 166kcal990kJ / 237kcal
Fat10.0g14.3g
Saturates3.0g4.2g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein18.7g26.8g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco should ONLY sell free range options

4 stars

The only chicken I will buy from Tesco... but they are NEVER available!! :-(

If (!) available - they are good..

5 stars

These were so much better than the ‚normal‘ ones, much less fat to cut off. I really liked them. But now they are not available anymore. One nice product after the other is vanishing from the shelves. I stopped buying meat from Tesco, as I was so often disappointed by the quality. Luckily we have now a really good butcher in town again. Unfortunately, he isn’t selling thighs. If it wouldn’t be for the normal household products, I think I would give up my subscription. I buy meet from the butcher, fish from the fish lady coming to my door once a week and fruit and vegetables from M&S. in the end it isn’t more expensive as the quality is better and so there is less waste..

Ethical and tasty

5 stars

Ethical and tasty

Never in stock online

5 stars

We love these. Problem is they are NEVER in stock online however pls 18th can be found in store????

Very fatty throughout

1 stars

Very fatty throughout & large lumps of fat on outside of each thigh. Had to throw most of it away.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G

£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

Tesco Finest 2 Cornfed Free Range Chicken Fillets 250G-380G

£ 4.39
£13.70/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here