Magners Original Cider 18X440ml

5(6)Write a review
Magners Original Cider 18X440ml
£13.00
£1.64/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Magners Original Cider 18X440ml
  • Suitable for Coaliacs
  • Pack size: 7920ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to Preserve Freshness.

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Name and address

  • Wm Magner Ltd,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.
  • c/o Wellpark Brewery,

Return to

  • Wm Magner Ltd,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.
  • c/o Wellpark Brewery,
  • Glasgow,
  • UK,
  • G31 1JD.
  • Careline: 00800 5550 0011
  • www.magners.com

Net Contents

18 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml Contains:Each Can (440ml) Contains:
Energy177kJ/42kcal779kJ/185kcal
9% of RI--
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great cider

5 stars

My favourite cider of choice. Good price

refreshing

5 stars

refreshing

Great cider, great value for money

5 stars

Great cider, great value for money

Pure gold when drunk cold

5 stars

Wonderful flavour and so refreshing when drank cold.

Great Cider

5 stars

Always enjoyed drinking Magnets.

Refreshing Bargain!

5 stars

18 cans normally £12 which I feel is a good price and when it's on offer at £10 then it's a no brainer! Great value for money and a easy drinking cider which is not as sweet or Tarte as others can be so easy drinking. Little more "red" to the eye than others and a lovely fresh taste and doesn't give me a stinking headache either!

