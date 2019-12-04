By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

2.5(21)Write a review
Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat
£ 10.18
£5.50/kg

Offer

  • Energy1806kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.3g
    36%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 722kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Large Beef Roasting Joint with added basting fat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Matured for 21days for a richer flavour.
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • From trusted farms
  • Matured for 21 days for a richer flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, 160°C, 4
Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for the recommended time on front of label (6 minutes per 100g). A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For well-done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 15 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions
  • Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Oven 180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for the recommended time on front of label (6 minutes per 100g). A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 15 minutes before end of cooking, remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish.
  • Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.
  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Tip: Use any leftover beef dripping to make extra crispy roast potatoes.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking time accordingly. If cooked rare, there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking
  • Security Protected

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy722kJ / 173kcal1806kJ / 432kcal
Fat10.1g25.3g
Saturates4.6g11.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.5g51.3g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking Security Protected

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

21 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing.

1 stars

Last week i purchased this joint and had some yesterday. It had a massive vein running through the center of joint and was very chewy, it was like chewing on a fan belt . My whole dinner was ruined after cooking, threw away 70% and this was a 2.15kg joint. I'll never buy this again.

Should be called a beef lolly.

3 stars

A two kg.joint contained half a lt. of water.

Delicious

5 stars

very tender, cooked for less than 2 hours, rested it & it was delicious, would recommend for Christmas 👌👌

Lovely beef at good value

5 stars

I always buy this beef. I use the basting fat to cook my yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes. I slow cook it on a bed of vegetables with garlic and red wine after browning on all sides in a pan, and finish it in the oven. It melts in the mouth and have had compliments when serving it at dinner parties. Good value when on offer and I don't mind paying the full price for a special occasion.

Terrible

1 stars

We bought this for a roast and it was extremely tough with a huge amount of gristle and tough sinew running through it. If I could give this 0 stars I would. This was the worst and toughest piece of meat/gristle I have had for a long time. I’m not even sure the dog will like it.

Tough and tasteless

2 stars

Tough and tasteless

Full of gristle, ordered two joints and both the s

1 stars

Full of gristle, ordered two joints and both the same, would not recommend.

The poorest quality meat I have ever purchased

1 stars

Very, very unhappy with this recent purchase. The quality of this product is suspect and its origins need to be looked at by Trading Standards. Cooked slowly for over 6 hours yet was so tough I could have made a pair of shoes from it. Eventually I gave it to my neighbour to feed her dogs with as it simply was so tough as to be inedible by humans. I will never buy meat from Tesco again. It was a total waste of money.

It was very gristley and after following instructi

2 stars

It was very gristley and after following instructions for roasting and resting, was so tough most was inedible. the remains I stewed for 3 hours. Probably thats what it was stew beef. Unfortunately bought 2 joints and froze one. more stew??

Go to a proper butcher instead.

1 stars

Terrible quality. Cooking instructions followed to the letter for a medium roast, however it turned out like leather. Forget any suggestion of it looking anywhere near the descriptive photo as it won't be. What surprised me was the amount of liquid coming out of the joint, far in excess of what you would expect for a pre-basted product. This was quite clearly water with a small amount of fat. Avoid this like the plague.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint

£ 11.00
£5.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Joint

£ 11.70
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Pork Loin Joint

£ 8.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here