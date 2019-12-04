Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

Disappointing.
Last week i purchased this joint and had some yesterday. It had a massive vein running through the center of joint and was very chewy, it was like chewing on a fan belt . My whole dinner was ruined after cooking, threw away 70% and this was a 2.15kg joint. I'll never buy this again.
Should be called a beef lolly.
A two kg.joint contained half a lt. of water.
Delicious
very tender, cooked for less than 2 hours, rested it & it was delicious, would recommend for Christmas 👌👌
Lovely beef at good value
I always buy this beef. I use the basting fat to cook my yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes. I slow cook it on a bed of vegetables with garlic and red wine after browning on all sides in a pan, and finish it in the oven. It melts in the mouth and have had compliments when serving it at dinner parties. Good value when on offer and I don't mind paying the full price for a special occasion.
Terrible
We bought this for a roast and it was extremely tough with a huge amount of gristle and tough sinew running through it. If I could give this 0 stars I would. This was the worst and toughest piece of meat/gristle I have had for a long time. I’m not even sure the dog will like it.
Tough and tasteless
Full of gristle, ordered two joints and both the same, would not recommend.
The poorest quality meat I have ever purchased
Very, very unhappy with this recent purchase. The quality of this product is suspect and its origins need to be looked at by Trading Standards. Cooked slowly for over 6 hours yet was so tough I could have made a pair of shoes from it. Eventually I gave it to my neighbour to feed her dogs with as it simply was so tough as to be inedible by humans. I will never buy meat from Tesco again. It was a total waste of money.
It was very gristley and after following instructions for roasting and resting, was so tough most was inedible. the remains I stewed for 3 hours. Probably thats what it was stew beef. Unfortunately bought 2 joints and froze one. more stew??
Go to a proper butcher instead.
Terrible quality. Cooking instructions followed to the letter for a medium roast, however it turned out like leather. Forget any suggestion of it looking anywhere near the descriptive photo as it won't be. What surprised me was the amount of liquid coming out of the joint, far in excess of what you would expect for a pre-basted product. This was quite clearly water with a small amount of fat. Avoid this like the plague.