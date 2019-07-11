Lowicz Raspberry & Lemon Syrup 400Ml

very good, and no artificial sweeteners
It's really good mixed with fizzy water, and one of the few syrups that contain no artificial sweeteners. Also good value.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435 kJ/338 kcal
Sugar (A) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (B), Water, Juices from Concentrated Juices from: Raspberries (1.8%) and Lemons (0.5%), Concentrated Multifruit Juice, Concentrate of Black Carrot, Colours: Anthocyanins and Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Enriching Substance: Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Aromas, A, B - depending on the used ingredients, printed on the cap
Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed bottle.Best before end: date and batch number, printed on the cap.
The package contains about 17 servings suggested
440ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml of non-diluted syrup:
|Energy
|1435 kJ/338 kcal
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|(of which: saturates
|<0,1 g)
|Carbohydrates
|84 g
|(of which sugars
|84 g)
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamin C
|60 mg / 75% NRV**
|**% NRV - Nutrient Reference Values
