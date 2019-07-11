By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lowicz Raspberry & Lemon Syrup 400Ml

Servng size (25ml) of syrup provides:
  • Energy359kJ 85kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435 kJ/338 kcal

Product Description

  • Syrup with Raspberry and Lemon Flavor
  • No preservatives added
  • Pasteurised
  • From concentrated juices
  • Vitamin C added
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (A) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (B), Water, Juices from Concentrated Juices from: Raspberries (1.8%) and Lemons (0.5%), Concentrated Multifruit Juice, Concentrate of Black Carrot, Colours: Anthocyanins and Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Enriching Substance: Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Aromas, A, B - depending on the used ingredients, printed on the cap

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed bottle.Best before end: date and batch number, printed on the cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for use:
  • To prepare drinks, as an addition to tea and dishes (omelets, pancakes, semolina), desserts (ice cream, puddings), drinks and beer.
  • Preparation: add 9 parts of water to 1 part of syrup.

Number of uses

The package contains about 17 servings suggested

Name and address

  • Agros-Nova S.A.,
  • Al. Stanów Zjednoczonych 61A,
  • 04-028 Warszawa.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml of non-diluted syrup:
Energy 1435 kJ/338 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
(of which: saturates <0,1 g)
Carbohydrates84 g
(of which sugars 84 g)
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0 g
Vitamin C 60 mg / 75% NRV**
**% NRV - Nutrient Reference Values-

very good, and no artificial sweeteners

5 stars

It's really good mixed with fizzy water, and one of the few syrups that contain no artificial sweeteners. Also good value.

