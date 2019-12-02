Tesco Finest Lancashire Hot Pot 400G

a delicious midweek meal
please bring this product back the alternative is disgusting
just had this for lunch, was very nice, they must
just had this for lunch, was very nice, they must have upped their game after reading the previous reviews
Finest,used to be,not anymore.
These used to be very nice,lately have gone awful meat with load,s of fat on them, i wont be buying anymore.
Shame about the knobs of Fat
Everything seemed to be top class, tasty and filling.Shame about the lumps of fat I found. Spoilt the experience
This was one of the worst ready meals I have ever
This was one of the worst ready meals I have ever bought. Meat could have been anything as it was tasteless. There were gelatinous lumps throughout the dish and it was nothing to do with the meat.The potatoes were crumbly and carrots hard . Would not recommend. Again ,if this was ‘finest’ then bog standard must be inedible. Waste of money and cooking fuel.Have beans on toast if you want a quick,nutritious tasty meal.
Not to my taste
Would not purchase again ki
like mother made
I always have one in even though I do not eat many ready meals