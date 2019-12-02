By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lancashire Hot Pot 400G

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lancashire Hot Pot 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of marinated lamb leg in onion gravy topped with sliced potatoes.
  • Meltingly tender slow cooked lamb leg in a rich, herby red wine sauce, with slices of golden roast potatoes. Tender slow cooked lamb is topped with a rich red wine sauce made with redcurrant jelly for added sweetness. The dish is layered with sliced roast potatoes to add crunch and texture.
  • Meltingly tender slow cooked lamb leg in a rich, herby red wine sauce, with slices of golden roast potatoes. Tender slow cooked lamb is topped with a rich red wine sauce made with rosemary and garlic, and a touch of redcurrant jelly for added sweetness. The dish is layered with sliced roast potatoes to add crunch and texture.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Lamb (19%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Lamb Extract, Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Celery, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Garlic Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Sugar, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Onion Extract, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy464kJ / 110kcal1712kJ / 407kcal
Fat3.0g11.1g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate11.2g41.3g
Sugars2.2g8.1g
Fibre1.4g5.2g
Protein8.9g32.8g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

a delicious midweek meal

5 stars

please bring this product back the alternative is disgusting

just had this for lunch, was very nice, they must

4 stars

just had this for lunch, was very nice, they must have upped their game after reading the previous reviews

Finest,used to be,not anymore.

2 stars

These used to be very nice,lately have gone awful meat with load,s of fat on them, i wont be buying anymore.

Shame about the knobs of Fat

4 stars

Everything seemed to be top class, tasty and filling.Shame about the lumps of fat I found. Spoilt the experience

This was one of the worst ready meals I have ever

1 stars

This was one of the worst ready meals I have ever bought. Meat could have been anything as it was tasteless. There were gelatinous lumps throughout the dish and it was nothing to do with the meat.The potatoes were crumbly and carrots hard . Would not recommend. Again ,if this was ‘finest’ then bog standard must be inedible. Waste of money and cooking fuel.Have beans on toast if you want a quick,nutritious tasty meal.

Not to my taste

1 stars

Would not purchase again ki

like mother made

5 stars

I always have one in even though I do not eat many ready meals

