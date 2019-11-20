By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Winiary Instant Red Borsch 170G

  • Instant Red Borsch Soup
  • We know that the ingredients we use are of great importance for the quality of our products, which is why our Borsch Red Express is made using Polish beetroot, for an authentic flavour.
  • The WINIARY brand has been known to Poles for 75 years. The products in the portfolio are synonymous with home cooking, family atmosphere and a great combination of traditional Polish taste with an inspiring and contemporary approach to cooking. Included in the range are our soups, broths, sauces, mayonnaises, instant dishes, jelly and puddings - altogether 20 different culinary products that allow you to cook a tasty home-cooked meal in a quick and easy way. Whether you prefer traditional or contemporary cooking, WINIARY is here to help!
  • Pack size: 170g

Sugar, Beetroot Juice Concentrate (Beetroot Juice, Maltodextrin), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, 5'-Disodium Ribonucleotides), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (with Gluten), Onion, Garlic, Black Pepper

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: see back of pack.

  • Preparation Instructions: Dissolve 2 teaspoons (approx. 10g) of the soup mix into 285ml of boiling water, mix well.

Contains 17 servings

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

10 x 170g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**:Per 285ml**:
Energy:50kJ/12kcal146kJ/34kcal
Fat:0.1g0.4g
of which saturates:0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate:2.5g7.2g
of which sugars:2.0g5.6g
Fibre:tracetrace
Protein:0.2g0.5g
Salt:0.53g1.50g
**Based on 10g in 285ml--
Contains 17 servings--

Banging

5 stars

absolutely banging full of flavour

