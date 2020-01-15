Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G

Vile..
As there are no reviews (at time of writing), thought I'd do a quick one just to save someone the disappointment of buying these! (Why Tesco seem to have gotten rid of the flaming hot cheetos and replaced them with this monstrosity, I have no idea..) Basically - these are horrible. They don't taste like 'ketchup'. They don't even taste 'tomato-ey'. I don't know what the taste is, but it's synthetic, weird and not pleasant at all. Thought these would taste like the limited edition spicy tomato wotsits if anyone remembers them? But alas, definitely *not*. Yuck 👎