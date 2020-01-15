By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G

Cheetos Ketchup Corn Snacks 85G
£ 1.40
£0.17/10g
30 g:
  • Energy620 kJ 148 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 493kcal

Product Description

  • Ketchup flavour corn snacks
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Grits 68%, Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Preparation [Wheat Flour, Fructose, Sugar, Flavours (contain Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Colour (Paprika Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetates), Spices], Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts

Storage

Keep in a dry, cool and dark place.Best before: see front of the package.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 3 servings

Name and address

  • Frito Lay Poland Sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Zachodnia 1,
  • 05-825 Grodzisk Mazowiecki,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of product
Energy 2065kJ / 493kcal
Fat 24 g
of which saturates 2.1 g
Carbohydrate 63 g
of which sugars 5.1 g
Fibre 1.8 g
Protein 6.2 g
Salt 1.6 g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile..

1 stars

As there are no reviews (at time of writing), thought I'd do a quick one just to save someone the disappointment of buying these! (Why Tesco seem to have gotten rid of the flaming hot cheetos and replaced them with this monstrosity, I have no idea..) Basically - these are horrible. They don't taste like 'ketchup'. They don't even taste 'tomato-ey'. I don't know what the taste is, but it's synthetic, weird and not pleasant at all. Thought these would taste like the limited edition spicy tomato wotsits if anyone remembers them? But alas, definitely *not*. Yuck 👎

