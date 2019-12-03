By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simon Howie Black Pudding 200G

5(6)Write a review
Simon Howie Black Pudding 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Wee Black Pudding
  • Follow us for Foodspiration
  • #SimonHowie
  • Share your creations with us!
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • A versatile ingredient, perfect with a wide range of dishes from breakfast to fine dinning.
  • We've added a modern twist to our traditional black pudding recipe with caramelised apple and spices for a sweeter taste and a softer texture. The pudding is easily sliced to your desired thickness and perfectly placed in a variety of dishes from breakfast to fine dining.
  • Established in 1986
  • "Findony Farm was owned by my great uncle during WW2. He to was the local butcher in Dunning and his shop was actually the same one that I began my business in, as a 19 year old, some 50 years later."
  • Food to cherish
  • Great taste 2017
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef Fat (12%), Beef Suet (12%), Oatmeal, Rusk (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Caramelised Apple (Water, Dehydrated Apple Flakes (contains Sodium Metabisulphite), Demerara Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Five Spice, Nutmeg)), Dried Blood (4.9%), Oat Flakes, Dried Onion, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cinnamon, Pimento), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Pudding filled into an Inedible Synthetic Casing

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory where other allergens are handled

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Once opened use within 2 days, taking care not to exceed the use by date. If freezing, on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours.This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cut into approximately 10 slices. Remove outer casing before cooking.
If cooking thicker slices adjust time accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot throughout. As all appliances may vary, these guidelines only. This product must cooked before eating.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to moderate heat. Lay slices of the black pudding onto a suitable tray and then cook under the grill. (Do not place directly under the heat source, allow approx. 10cm space). Grill for approximately 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil a pan and bring to a medium heat, for 4-5 minutes, turning frequently.

Name and address

  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Simon Howie Foods,
  • Muckhart Road,
  • Dunning,
  • PH2 0BR.

Return to

  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Simon Howie Foods,
  • Muckhart Road,
  • Dunning,
  • PH2 0BR.
  • Telephone 01764 684 332
  • www.thescottishbutcher.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20g
Energy 1082kj/261kcal216kj/52kcal
Fat 20.4g4.1g
of which saturates 10.5g2.1g
Carbohydrates11.9g2.4g
of which sugars 0.6g0.1g
Protein 8.3g1.6g
Salt 1.7g0.3g
Fibre 1.8g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So tasty, perfect with egg and chips. Probably the

5 stars

So tasty, perfect with egg and chips. Probably the nicest I have tasted.

Wonderful !

5 stars

Concur with all the positive reviews. Absolutely delicious. Try it, you won't be disappointed.

Great black pudding

5 stars

This is the best black pudding I’ve tasted wish they done other Simon Howie products

Best black pudding found - decades of searching!

5 stars

Coming from the Midlands, where we'rd spoiled for black pudding, I had despaired of finding one available in Surrey that passed muster. Then I found this by Simon Howie, nicer than any I've ever had. Our young daughters would eat this every breakfast if they got the chance. A fabulous product.

Very very tasty!

5 stars

This is my favourite black pudding. A good flavour and it holds together well. Good shelf life too, so a handy back-up ingredient to keep in the fridge.

Best Black Pudding

5 stars

Best black pudding out there! No big lumps of fat or barley.

Usually bought next

Tesco Hash Browns 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Mccain Hash Browns 625G

£ 1.80
£2.88/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here