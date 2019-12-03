Simon Howie Black Pudding 200G

So tasty, perfect with egg and chips. Probably the
So tasty, perfect with egg and chips. Probably the nicest I have tasted.
Wonderful !
Concur with all the positive reviews. Absolutely delicious. Try it, you won't be disappointed.
Great black pudding
This is the best black pudding I’ve tasted wish they done other Simon Howie products
Best black pudding found - decades of searching!
Coming from the Midlands, where we'rd spoiled for black pudding, I had despaired of finding one available in Surrey that passed muster. Then I found this by Simon Howie, nicer than any I've ever had. Our young daughters would eat this every breakfast if they got the chance. A fabulous product.
Very very tasty!
This is my favourite black pudding. A good flavour and it holds together well. Good shelf life too, so a handy back-up ingredient to keep in the fridge.
Best Black Pudding
Best black pudding out there! No big lumps of fat or barley.