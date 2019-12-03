Simon Howie Black Pudding 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cut into approximately 10 slices. Remove outer casing before cooking.

If cooking thicker slices adjust time accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot throughout. As all appliances may vary, these guidelines only. This product must cooked before eating.



Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill to moderate heat. Lay slices of the black pudding onto a suitable tray and then cook under the grill. (Do not place directly under the heat source, allow approx. 10cm space). Grill for approximately 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Lightly oil a pan and bring to a medium heat, for 4-5 minutes, turning frequently.

