By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich Filler 270G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich Filler 270G
£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

1/5 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy413kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped hard-boiled egg in a seasoned mayonnaise with salt and pepper.
  • Fresh Eggs Made with chopped boiled eggs and a lightly seasoned mayonnaise.
  • Fresh Egg
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Hard-Boiled Egg (74%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, White Pepper, Mustard Seed.


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some my remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e Retail

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (50g)
Energy826kJ / 199kcal413kJ / 100kcal
Fat15.6g7.8g
Saturates1.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate3.5g1.8g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein10.9g5.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some my remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty decent.. love it

4 stars

Really nice, made a lovely egg mayo roll. My 3 year old son loves this.

Disppointed - nothing like I bought previously

2 stars

Sloppy - no decent pieces of egg in the whole carton!!!!

Off with egg shells in it

1 stars

I haven't had a problem with this from Tesco until now, except my latest order tasted crunchy with egg shells. It tastes disgusting like a mixture of rotten eggs and egg shell. I won't be ordering this again.

Slightly disappointed in the taste.

3 stars

Slightly disappointed in the taste and calorie and fat content. Nothing like as good as the previous 'Health Living' Option which is no longer stocked nor Egg and Salad Cream Sandwich filler which also is no longer stocked.

This product was poor. Runny mayonnaise, tasteless

2 stars

This product was poor. Runny mayonnaise, tasteless, no sign of any egg yolk, just the white of the egg.

I think it needs to be mixed a little more....not

3 stars

I think it needs to be mixed a little more....not so smooth a I would like as there are quite a few large bits of white

Usually bought next

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here