Tesco Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich Filler 270G

Pretty decent.. love it
Really nice, made a lovely egg mayo roll. My 3 year old son loves this.
Disppointed - nothing like I bought previously
Sloppy - no decent pieces of egg in the whole carton!!!!
Off with egg shells in it
I haven't had a problem with this from Tesco until now, except my latest order tasted crunchy with egg shells. It tastes disgusting like a mixture of rotten eggs and egg shell. I won't be ordering this again.
Slightly disappointed in the taste and calorie and fat content. Nothing like as good as the previous 'Health Living' Option which is no longer stocked nor Egg and Salad Cream Sandwich filler which also is no longer stocked.
This product was poor. Runny mayonnaise, tasteless, no sign of any egg yolk, just the white of the egg.
I think it needs to be mixed a little more....not so smooth a I would like as there are quite a few large bits of white