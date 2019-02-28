Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler 270G

Fantastic
I use this on crackers, I absolutely love it. It is so tasty with plenty of chicken,worth every penny, wish you could keep it a bit longer as there is only me.
Spice in a slice
Great for jackets, wraps and sandwiches. Full of chicken and I even like the sultanas. Nice sauce, very tasty without being too spicy. Delicious.
Paerfection
Delicious. Excellent quality
Use the old recipe
Used to be good. It seems they have changed something, After a few days in the fridge it bursts open and leaks, there is something in this producing gas because instead of it being a smooth spread it becomes almost like a mousse
Delicious! Would recommend.
This is everything that coronation chicken should be - lots of chicken pieces, good proportions of sultanas and apricots and a lightly spiced fruity mayonnaise. It's been a must buy for me for some time now. While it's delicious as a sandwich filler, I often eat it either on its own or with a small salad.
Great sandwich filling
I by this ever week but to often it goes off before the use by date