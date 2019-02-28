Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 270G

Good taste but
My husband loves this and eats it daily. However, the consistency of it over the last few months is not always good. A lot of the time it is too runny and we have to use a spoon to get it out of the tub and onto the bread. Please try to get the consistency right, it always used to be firm and you could use a knife to get it to the bread and then spread it. Good taste
Will not be buying again...
This is utter rubbish! I have purchased this Cheese and Onion sandwich filler for years only to find out recently that the recipe has been changed. Had to rate it 1 star to write review and that is for the packaging.. alluring but nothing like what you will find inside. Runny consistency, no chives anymore, just completely bland and tasteless. More shortcuts SAME price or even a little more dearer. Very Disappointed indeed Tesco!
The Cheese and Onion Sandwich filling very watery.
I am disappointed to find the recipe has changed for this filling. I fell in love with the cheese and onion sandwich filling a few years ago, however I have noticed the most recent fillings are very watered down, which for me, effects the texture and flavor. I am very disappointed.
too runny could not keep it on the bread
It was full of watery salad cream, and it was dripping out of the sandwhich, it had to go in the bin
Very thin mixture lately
Not so good lately
Disappointed
Very disappointed, I purchased this product thinking it would be the same filling as in Tesco cheese & onion sandwiches. It taste the same but to use this as a sandwich filling is no way possible unless you use it sparingly. if you try to put a decent filling in, as their sandwich does, it is far to runny, I had it drip down my front, not once but many times. I have no choice but to use it as a salad dressing. If Tesco were nearer I would take it back for refund. I think they have watered down the cheese which would give it body, with more mayonnaise, I was so saddened Its a pity you cannot buy the sandwich online.
yuk
it once was 3 cheese ,with a strong taste,so thick you could stand your spoon virtical,now 2 cheese,so thin it's like water, actually water tastes better,
Tasty filler
We have this in our rolls for lunch. It is moist and so tasty and fresh. It lasts very well too in the fridge so no wastage issues. The packaging is recyclable which is an added bonus.