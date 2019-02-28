By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 270G

Write a review
Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 270G
£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

1/5 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy425kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ / 205kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned mayonnaise with medium fat hard cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and chives.
  • Double Cheese Made with mature and Red Leicester cheeses in a rich chive mayonnaise
  • Double Cheese
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (26%), Red Leicester Cheese (14%), White Onion (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt, Chive, Mustard Seed, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e Retail

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy850kJ / 205kcal425kJ / 102kcal
Fat14.9g7.4g
Saturates5.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate4.5g2.3g
Sugars1.0g0.5g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein12.9g6.4g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good taste but

4 stars

My husband loves this and eats it daily. However, the consistency of it over the last few months is not always good. A lot of the time it is too runny and we have to use a spoon to get it out of the tub and onto the bread. Please try to get the consistency right, it always used to be firm and you could use a knife to get it to the bread and then spread it. Good taste

Will not be buying again...

1 stars

This is utter rubbish! I have purchased this Cheese and Onion sandwich filler for years only to find out recently that the recipe has been changed. Had to rate it 1 star to write review and that is for the packaging.. alluring but nothing like what you will find inside. Runny consistency, no chives anymore, just completely bland and tasteless. More shortcuts SAME price or even a little more dearer. Very Disappointed indeed Tesco!

The Cheese and Onion Sandwich filling very watery.

2 stars

I am disappointed to find the recipe has changed for this filling. I fell in love with the cheese and onion sandwich filling a few years ago, however I have noticed the most recent fillings are very watered down, which for me, effects the texture and flavor. I am very disappointed.

too runny could not keep it on the bread

1 stars

It was full of watery salad cream, and it was dripping out of the sandwhich, it had to go in the bin

Very thin mixture lately

2 stars

Not so good lately

Disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointed, I purchased this product thinking it would be the same filling as in Tesco cheese & onion sandwiches. It taste the same but to use this as a sandwich filling is no way possible unless you use it sparingly. if you try to put a decent filling in, as their sandwich does, it is far to runny, I had it drip down my front, not once but many times. I have no choice but to use it as a salad dressing. If Tesco were nearer I would take it back for refund. I think they have watered down the cheese which would give it body, with more mayonnaise, I was so saddened Its a pity you cannot buy the sandwich online.

yuk

1 stars

it once was 3 cheese ,with a strong taste,so thick you could stand your spoon virtical,now 2 cheese,so thin it's like water, actually water tastes better,

Tasty filler

5 stars

We have this in our rolls for lunch. It is moist and so tasty and fresh. It lasts very well too in the fridge so no wastage issues. The packaging is recyclable which is an added bonus.

