Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G

Why has the recipe been changed? less chicken, swe
Why has the recipe been changed? less chicken, sweetcorn content ok and more mayonnaise. Like the previous reviewer mentioned something about the bubbles, I have also noticed the bubbles forming and that too a day or two before the "best before" date with a rather peculiar, foul smell... so have to throw in the bin! On the look out for another sandwich filler. This is not right Tesco. Not a Happy Customer!
Goes off very quickly
Before the use by date or just after, bubbles start forming in the spread. This can be so bad, the container can burst open and leave a mess in the fridge. Once the bubbles start, the spread develops a metallic taste and an unpleasant bubbling feeling on the tongue. Before any of this happens, it tastes great. All spreads in this range, except the cheese and onion, do this.