Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G

Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G
£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

1/5 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy411kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 822kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces with sweetcorn in seasoned mayonnaise.
  • 100% Chicken Breast Made with juicy sweetcorn and a lightly seasoned mayonnaise.
  • 100% Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (35%), Sweetcorn (24%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetcorn Liquor, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper.

Sweetcorn contains: Sweetcorn, Water, Salt.

Sweetcorn Liquor contains: Water, Salt.

Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy822kJ / 198kcal411kJ / 99kcal
Fat13.7g6.9g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.3g3.7g
Sugars2.0g1.0g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein10.7g5.4g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Why has the recipe been changed? less chicken, swe

1 stars

Why has the recipe been changed? less chicken, sweetcorn content ok and more mayonnaise. Like the previous reviewer mentioned something about the bubbles, I have also noticed the bubbles forming and that too a day or two before the "best before" date with a rather peculiar, foul smell... so have to throw in the bin! On the look out for another sandwich filler. This is not right Tesco. Not a Happy Customer!

Goes off very quickly

1 stars

Before the use by date or just after, bubbles start forming in the spread. This can be so bad, the container can burst open and leave a mess in the fridge. Once the bubbles start, the spread develops a metallic taste and an unpleasant bubbling feeling on the tongue. Before any of this happens, it tastes great. All spreads in this range, except the cheese and onion, do this.

Offer

Offer

Offer

