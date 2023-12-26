We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pear Cider 4X440ml Can

Tesco Pear Cider 4X440ml Can

3.9(29)
£2.60

£1.48/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One can
Energy
927kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Pear cider.
Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite). 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4X440ml e

Each can
Energy
927kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.0g

-

20%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can
Energy211kJ / 50kcal927kJ / 222kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

