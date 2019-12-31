By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce 725G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce 725G
£ 0.95
£0.13/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy207kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion and herb sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use rich chunky tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use rich chunky tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home.
  • Pack size: 725G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (67%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (24%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

725g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a jar (120g)
Energy172kJ / 41kcal207kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.7g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g7.9g
Sugars5.5g6.6g
Fibre1.3g1.6g
Protein1.4g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty, liked by all the family and good value

4 stars

Good to have as a back up in the cupboard,very tasty, used with pasta & cheese enjoyed by all the family

Useful size for 6 people

5 stars

Easy to use with 750 g mince

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Aldi Price Match

Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.29
£0.58/kg

Aldi Price Match

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.55
£3.10/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

£ 3.60
£4.80/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here