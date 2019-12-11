By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml
£ 0.80
£0.16/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour still drink.
  • Guaranteed quality
  • Pasteurized
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cane Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Flavouring

Storage

Keep in dark place. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the bottle.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Number of uses

Serving Size: 1 cup (240mL), Servings per Container: about 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • 34-650 Tymbark 156,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • 34-650 Tymbark 156,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy 97 kJ/23 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 5,7 g
of which sugars 5,7 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tymbark Apple Watermelon Drink 2 Litre

£ 1.80
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Danio Vanilla Fromage Frais 140G

£ 0.55
£0.39/100g

Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G

£ 1.69
£0.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here