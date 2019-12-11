Kubus Water Strawberry Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Strawberry flavour still drink.
- Guaranteed quality
- Pasteurized
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0, 1%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Flavouring
Storage
Keep in dark place. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the bottle.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Number of uses
Serving Size: 1 cup (240mL), Servings per Container: about 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Return to
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|97 kJ/23 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,7 g
|of which sugars
|5,7 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019